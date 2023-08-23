Lakers News: Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Shows Love To LeBron James During Dodger Stadium Visit

The Los Angeles Lakers breathed a sigh of relief when LeBron James announced he would be returning for the 2023-24 season at this year’s ESPY Awards.

The Lakers are looking to try and compete for at least one more title with James on the roster, and next season might be their best chance to do so. Los Angeles added more help in free agency and retained their core players, giving them a much more balanced team to start the year.

With the new season still a couple of months away, L.A. sports fans have been cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers who are once again a World Series contender. Recently, the Dodgers held a LeBron James bobblehead night where they also donated $100,000 to his foundation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has long been a fan of James and gave his thoughts on what’s impressed him the most and what he’s been able to do this late in his career.

“It’s a long answer as far as what LeBron has done at his age. For the city, for the sport and for sports in general. It’s just a credit to how he takes care of himself. He’s a unicorn. I think physically, genetically, and also the mindset and mentality. Those guys don’t come around very often; once a generation. I marvel at it. I’m around great athletes every day, but to play at the level that he has for two decades, it’s really unprecedented.”

Roberts also recounted the first time he met the King. “I had a chance to meet him when he was in Cleveland, and we had a little chat. It was probably in 2012 or ’13. My good buddy was the assistant coach there. Just seeing how physical he was, I didn’t appreciate how big and strong he was. To see him shoot a set shot from halfcourt essentially and watch him get above the rim was pretty amazing.”

As for whether or not he could guard James, Roberts quipped he wouldn’t even try. “Absolutely not. No chance. I’d give him plenty of room.”

Los Angeles sports fans have been spoiled watching two iconic franchises in the Lakers and Dodgers as well as the respective stars that have come through both teams. Hopefully the two teams are celebrating titles together again sooner rather than later.

NBA 2K24 adds ‘LeBron Era’ to playable eras mode

NBA 2K24 is going to help basketball fans kill time until the new season begins when it releases on Sept. 8. A special feature of the game is the ability to play through different eras of league history.

For the latest edition of the popular video game, they announced that they are adding a “LeBron Era” to the mix.

