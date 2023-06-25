Lakers News: Dodgers To Give Away LeBron James Bobblehead On Aug. 19 Against Marlins

The 2023 NBA Draft has passed, which means fans can turn all their attention toward free agency where teams like the Los Angeles Lakers will be one to particularly watch.

After coming close to making an NBA Finals appearance, the Lakers figure to be one of the most active teams in the summer as they try to make at least one more run with LeBron James.

James hinted shortly after Los Angeles’ season ended that he could retire, but people like Phil Handy expect the King to return for the 2023-24 season.

By all accounts, the Lakers organization is operating as if James is coming back and that bodes well for the fans who got a taste of what it’s like to be back in Crypto.com Arena for the playoffs. It appears as if the other L.A. sports teams are expecting James to be back in the fold as the Los Angeles Dodgers will be giving away bobbleheads on Aug. 19, via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune:

The Dodgers will be giving away LeBron James bobbleheads on August 19 when they play Miami before going on the road to play Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Lh3qlHi12k — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 22, 2023

The bobblehead’s got a cool design with James in wearing a custom basketball jersey with the Dodgers logo on it along with a crown that has the Lakers logo. It’s also a nice touch that these are being handed out against Miami, another city that James is familiar with.

Promotional items like these signal that even people outside of the NBA are expecting James to play in Year 21 though nothing can be said for certain. While the smart money would be to bet on James being back in purple and gold, things always change quickly in the NBA.

For now, fans will have to continue to wait and see what James ultimately decides to do.

Victor Wembenyama names LeBron James as player he’s looking forward to playing the most

It’s hard to believe that James was drafted over 20 years ago and remains one of the best players in the league. James was the most hyped prospect to come into the NBA, but Victor Wembanyama may have taken over the mantle considering he was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The excitement for Wembanyama is palpable in the basketball world, but things will probably reach a fever pitch when he squares off against James for the first time. In fact, Wembanyama named James as the player he’s most excited to play against.

