Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell ‘Happy’ But Will Speak With Cavaliers & Make Decision About Future

Every season, there seems to be one or two All-Stars around the league who are unhappy in their current situation and one that had been watched closely all year long was that of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. There are many who have felt that Mitchell would look to be traded away this offseason and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of many potential landing spots for the talented guard.

With the Cavaliers season now officially over, there have already been a number of stories coming out about Mitchell, but it has been the opposite of what many thought. Most recently it was reported that Mitchell was leaning towards signing an extension with the Cavaliers, and now Mitchell has at least fought back on the narrative that he is unhappy in Cleveland.

On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on an episode of NBA Countdown and revealed that he spoke with Mitchell himself who told him that he has been happy since he arrived in Cleveland and that they will talk to the Cavaliers about their future when the time is right this summer:

“I reached out to Donovan Mitchell today. And he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled with anyone or anything in Cleveland. In fact, he said to me, ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland.’ He thinks this Cavs team made progress this season. Obviously, winning that best-of-seven first-round series against the Magic to get to the Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2018. But as he said, he’s not in this to go to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs… Donovan Mitchell knows the question that is coming for him now in this offseason about his future in Cleveland. He said to me, ‘I know I’ve got a decision to make this offseason. My agent and I will talk to Cleveland about that at the right time.’ He emphasized, ‘I’m not leaving this season unhappy. I’m leaving it more determined.’”

It is important to note that Mitchell did not say he will be signing an extension with the Cavaliers, so there remains a possibility for the Lakers and other teams around the NBA that he could become available. However, the notion that Mitchell does not like it in Cleveland and is looking to leave seems to be completely false.

The offseason is barely beginning and there are still a number of ways in which this can go. A trade could still be in the cards as Mitchell is looking to compete for a championship and if he feels he can’t do that with the Cavaliers, he could be dealt away. Regardless, many teams around the league will continue to keep a close eye on things in Cleveland.

Lakers, Nets among teams ready to make an offer to Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell

If Donovan Mitchell does come available there will be a number of teams lining up to try and acquire the five-time All-Star. In fact, many teams apparently have offers ready to go and the Lakers are among them.

It was recently reported that if Mitchell becomes available, the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have offers ready.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!