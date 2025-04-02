Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith Breaks Down One Of Best Aspects Of His Game

The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Houston Rockets was a playoff preview in every way. Both teams buckled down defensively and turned it into a half-court game, but ultimately it was the Lakers coming out on top thanks in large part to the huge offensive contributions of Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent.

Both veterans knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points off the bench in what was a low-scoring affair. But that is what the Lakers expected coming into this game and Finney-Smith feels getting this win was great for the team as a whole.

“It’s good. JJ said tonight was gonna be like a playoff game and it was,” Finney-Smith said. “Low scoring, we were in the half-court a lot, so it was a great test for us. I feel like we got better today.”

The Lakers also got better in the Western Conference standings as the team climbed to just one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the third seed and Finney-Smith admitted that, regardless of what anyone says, everyone is keeping an eye on those standings.

“Everybody’s paying attention let’s be honest, come on, man,” Finney-Smith added. “Everybody be looking at the standings. We don’t want to be in the Play-In so every game matters.”

The Lakers seem likely to avoid the Play-In Tournament at this juncture, but most important is the team being at its best when the postseason arrives. Finding the right rotations and best lineups is massive and the Lakers have a lot of options, but Finney-Smith always seems to be one of the players on the floor regardless of situation.

The veteran forward just fits any style and any lineup the Lakers put out no matter who else is on the floor and that versatility and adaptability is something he prides himself on.

“I think that’s one of the great things of my game,” Finney-Smith said.” I can play with any team and I can gel well with anybody, especially when you got star power. Like I said, I’m just happy those guys were finding me tonight and I was rolling.”

Just as important as his offense was his contributions defensively as he added six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the win. The Lakers often go small in the frontcourt, but Finney-Smith and the rest of the team maintain their emphasis on boxing out when outmatched size-wise up front.

“When we go small, the main emphasis is boxing out,” Finney-Smith noted. “Obviously we’re small but everybody but maybe Gabe or AR is 6’5″ and up. No disrespect to AR, I don’t know how tall he is. He’s 6’5”. But then just making decisions. Putting them in pick-and-rolls and pops and then make the best read.”

Many players aren’t capable of doing all that the Lakers ask of Finney-Smith on both ends of the court, but the veteran is proving his worth and is a massive reason for this team’s success.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic encouraging Dorian Finney-Smith to shoot more

Not only was his 20 points a Lakers-high for Dorian Finney-Smith, but his 13 shot attempts was also the most he’s taken this year. And part of the reason for his willingness to launch may have come from a little encouragement from Luka Doncic.

“No, I just told him today, if you don’t want to shoot, I’ll shoot. You can ask him,” Doncic said. “I think he could have shot more. Three or four times he was open, he didn’t want to shoot it. It’s the only thing I told him. He knows how to tell.”

Finney-Smith would add that he is always looking to make the right read which can sometimes lead to him passing up shots, but the veteran appreciates both Luka and LeBron James pushing him to shoot when he’s open.

