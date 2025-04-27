Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith Credits Luka Doncic For Fighting Through Illness In Game 3

Luka Doncic did not look like himself in Game 3 of the Los Angeles Lakers first round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and for good reason. It was revealed that Doncic was battling an illness and was throwing up in the locker room prior to the start of the game.

Doncic still gave his best effort, but struggled overall as he finished with just 17 points in the Lakers’ loss. While he did add seven rebounds and eight assists, Luka also committed five turnovers, an issue for the Lakers as a whole in Game 3.

But for Doncic to even be on the court fighting as hard as he did was impressive to teammate Dorian Finney-Smith. The Lakers’ forward praised Doncic for doing everything he could to help the team despite being sick and beat up, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just him fighting. He was fighting trying to be there for us. I didn’t think he was gonna come out for the second half. I looked at his elbow, he had like a big knot on his elbow. I was like god damn, you’re sick and you’re getting beat up still. He’s just a tough guy. I know he wants to win. He’ll be ready next game.”

As far as why he felt Doncic might not play in the second half, Finney-Smith noted that with how he looked and sounded, he wasn’t sure he could push through, but praised his toughness for doing so:

“Just because how he sounded. His body language. How he looked. He looked a little pale today. He probably needs to hydrate some more. But like I said, Luka’s tough. He made some tough shots in that fourth quarter to get us back within striking distance.”

Doncic still played 40 minutes in the game, so he really did tough it out despite not being anywhere near 100%. That being said, there isn’t much time in between Games 3 and 4, so the Lakers will need him to do everything he can to be at his best on Sunday afternoon and there is no doubt he will.

Lakers coach JJ Redick doesn’t rule out benching center Jaxson Hayes

Another big question heading into Game 4 is whether the Lakers might make a change to the starting lineup. Center Jaxson Hayes has yet to play 10 minutes in any game this series and some are curious as to whether head coach JJ Redick might just fully embrace the small lineups.

Redick didn’t completely rule this possibility out as he said the coaching staff will look at all possibilities as they try and even up this series, but also made it clear that everyone still believes in Hayes and what he brings to this team.

