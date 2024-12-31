Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith Happy To Be With ‘Big Bros’ After Playing For Nets

Dorian Finney-Smith is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After years of rumors connecting him to L.A., general manager Rob Pelinka finally pulled the trigger on the deal over the weekend, sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

Finney-Smith has been among the league’s most underrated 3-and-D wings over the last half-decade. He is 31 and in his ninth NBA season, and has been a part of a regular rotation for either the Nets or Dallas Mavericks since his breakout 2019-20 season.

He was dealt to the Nets from the Mavericks in the Kyrie Irving trade, and has spent the last 2.5 years rebuilding in Brooklyn. So when Finney-Smith reflected on the incessant trade rumors of the last couple years, he was very excited to land where he ended up.

“Well, of course, my agent is telling me what’s going on. So you hear the noise,” Finney-Smith said. “But I’m one of them guys, last year I got fed up. I was tired of hearing the noise. You start paying attention to it a little too much and you lose sight of where you’re at. And that’s what happened last year. I thought I was gonna get moved and I ended up staying in Brooklyn.

“So this year, I just wanted to be where my feet was at. And that was in Brooklyn. So I was just trying to — even though I’m human, you gonna think about it. But I just tried to stay where I was at and that’s in Brooklyn. So I knew the chance of me getting traded was high. So it didn’t matter where it was going to be at, I was gonna be ready to go because, again, I was already mentally prepared to get moved.

“But I’m happy I’m here. I’m not — I don’t wanna say it — but if you played for Brooklyn, you know what I mean. You don’t wanna be the little brother in the city. So I’m finally with the big bros. So it feels good.”

Finney-Smith manages to take a shot at both the Nets and the L.A. Clippers in his final comments, as he is finally getting the chance to play with the big brothers of a city. The Clippers and Nets have long been seen as the little brothers in their respective cities to the Lakers and New York Knicks.

And on Tuesday night, he’ll get his first taste of playing for the big brothers when the Lakers take the court on their home floor against the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dorian Finney-Smith excited to play meaningful basketball

Dorian Finney-Smith has been rumored to be in the Lakers’ crosshairs for quite some time. He checks many boxes the team is looking for, especially on the defensive end of the basketball floor.

On Monday, Finney-Smith spoke to the media in Los Angeles for the first time since the team was finalized. The veteran forward seems to be thrilled for a fresh start with the Lakers and a chance to play for a team that is looking to win rather than looking toward the NBA draft lottery.

“I’m excited. I’m back to playing some meaningful basketball,” Finney-Smith said. “It’s been a while, but I’m excited, especially if I can go tomorrow.”

