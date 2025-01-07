Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith Relates To Max Christie

New Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith has played in a few games since being dealt from the Brooklyn Nets. One of the main reasons for L.A. finally pulling the trigger on a deal was the development of Max Christie, who has become a regular and consistent contributor on both ends of the floor in head coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

Finney-Smith, though, is still going through an adjustment period. He is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc in three games and is still having some defensive miscues in a new system. However, there is no denying that he is going to be a strong fit on this Lakers roster.

As he gets adjusted, he is simply trying to put in effort and energy to help improve the Lakers. And one of the ways he has done that has been by matching exactly what the younger and hungry Christie brings to the game. He recently discussed how he can relate to the 21-year-old.

“Since I’ve been here, Max has been terrific on the defensive end bringing a lot of energy,” Finney-Smith said after a recent win over the Atlanta Hawks. “So when I come in, I just try to match his energy. I told him I’ve been in his shoes before, especially sometimes you play defense all day and you might not get a shot. A lot of people don’t keep that intensity when they’re not getting the ball and I just try to preach it to him that I’ve been there before and that’s what made me valuable in this league.”

It’s incredible that a veteran like a Finney-Smith — a highly-respected role player in his ninth NBA season — can look at a player like Christie and want to match what he brings to the game. It shows that Christie is doing things the right way.

It also is a positive thing that Finney-Smith sees a little bit of himself in Christie, as he can help the young guard the same way that Christie is helping him. The Lakers seem to already be benefitting from having multiple switchable 3-and-D players.

Lakers prefer speed and athleticism over a center

The Lakers dealt for Dorian Finney-Smith despite weeks of rumors that a center was their top priority in a trade. But after the 30-game evaluation period that general manager Rob Pelinka put forth, the team valued adding speed and athleticism above adding a big man to either pair with or back up Anthony Davis.

It now seems unlikely that L.A. will pursue a center, but anything is possible with the NBA trade deadline.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!