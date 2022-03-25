Lakers News: Drake Promises To Donate $1 Million To LeBron James’ I Promise School

LeBron James had a chance to catch up with his friend Drake during the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent visit to Toronto.

The All-Star forward and the Canadian rapper have grown close over the years. In May 2021, Drake posted a picture of his son, Adonis, watching James’ highlights on YouTube. Later that month, the four-time NBA champion nearly got in trouble for attending a commercial event with Drake, violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The two went out again last week, promoting the James-backed tequila label Lobos 1707 — which has just entered the Canadian market. But this time, they made headlines for laudable reasons. During a dinner in Toronto, Drake surprised James by promising to donate $1 million to the Lakers forward’s I Promise school in Akron, Ohio:

“My kids are going to crazy for that,” James said in response.

The 37-year-old superstar’s social initiatives continue gaining new allies. Earlier this year, Crypto.com announced partnering with James to launch an educational program in the Akron era, focused on opportunities offered by the blockchain-powered iteration of the Internet.

James deals with knee soreness after playing 3 games in 4 nights

After an intensive run of games, James missed the recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with knee soreness. Head coach Frank Vogel said the issue reappeared due to the number of minutes the forward recently clocked in.

“Just dealing with some soreness. Played three games in four nights. A lot of minutes. There’s enough soreness to keep him out tonight.”

James led the Lakers to wins over the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers between March 18-21. Unfortunately, L.A. also fell to the Washington Wizards during that time.