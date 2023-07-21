Lakers News: Draymond Green Praises LeBron James’ Basketball IQ

Even as he approaches 39 years old, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains one of the best players in the NBA. It’s an unprecedented run in league history as James continues to somehow defy Father Time.

James was blessed with otherworldly athleticism and size, tools he used to his advantage throughout the early parts of his career. However, his true evolution as a player came on the mental side as he’s been able to outwit and outsmart opponents for the better half of the last decade.

James’ basketball IQ is one of the best the world has ever seen which is why people like Darvin Ham believe he could play until he is 50. Aside from Ham, players like Draymond Green have also taken note of how James’s IQ separates him from other players.

In an appearance on the ‘The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone’, Green explained how rare it is for someone like James to be as smart as he is given his size and athleticism:

“Bron’s IQ…the fact that he is that size and that athletic with that basketball IQ. Like guys that size and that athletic most of ’em are dumb as -expletive-. Like, very, very, very dumb. Because like they were that size and that athletic, and so like people just relied on them. They were like, oh yeah like you that size and you’re that athletic and eventually you run into somebody else that size and that athletic. “And so the fact that he’s that size and that athletic and like top-3, top-5 highest IQs to ever play is insane.”

There is no teaching size and athleticism, so for James to possess those two things on top of his IQ make him about as complete of a basketball player that’s ever existed. Green understands firsthand how devastating that combination can be as he and the Golden State Warriors lost in six games to the Lakers even though James was hobbled with foot injury.

James should be considered a true one-of-one when everything’s said and done and the purple and gold should cherish him in their uniform while they can.

LeBron James discusses relationship with Draymond Green

During the Golden State and Los Angeles series, James and Green went right at each other on the floor. Both are fierce competitors who have faced off several times in the postseason, and their most recent clash was just as intense as ever.

However, the two share a close bond off the court and James discussed what his relationship with Green was like prior to the series.

