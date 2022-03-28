Lakers News: Draymond Green Would Skip Warriors Game To Watch LeBron James Become No. 1 On All-Time Scoring List

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently made history by passing Karl Malone to become the second-leading scorer all-time. Now, the only one who ranks ahead of him is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, another Lakers legend.

The way James has continued to score at such a high level, he will likely pass Abdul-Jabbar at some point next season.

Regardless of when it happens, when the time comes for James to pass Abdul-Jabbar, plenty of stars will be in attendance. This includes current Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. James and Green have built a close friendship throughout the years, especially due to their shared representation in Klutch Sports.

Green has been a massive supporter of James as he breaks record after record. So when discussing James potentially passing Abdul-Jabbar next season, Green said he would skip one of his own Warriors games to witness history in person, via The Draymond Green Show on YouTube:

“Congratulations to LeBron James, second all-time. Probably in fifty more games or so, fifty to seventy games or so, he’ll be first all-time. And I can’t wait to see that and I hope, Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witnessing history. So that’s what we’re doing, Coach Kerr.”

It’s absolutely going to be a spectacle when that game comes up in the schedule. So for Green to say that he’ll miss a Warriors game to witness it only adds to the increasing hype surrounding this historic moment in NBA lore.

Green’s comments were actually seen as controversial to some, as it was interpreted as him caring more about James than his own team. However, being supportive of a friend — and missing one regular-season game to do so — is nothing to be upset about.

It’s also very possible that none of this matters and that James breaks the record on a Warriors off night, meaning Green can witness history without having to skip a game. Regardless, it appears Green will be in attendance when that night comes around.

James jersey No. 1 in sales in 30 states

Despite being in his 19th NBA season, James remains one of the best and most popular players in the entire league. James’ jersey is the No. 1 selling player uniform at Lids in 30 states. The Lakers are also No. 1 at Lids in 30 states.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!