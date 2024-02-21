Lakers Video: Warriors’ Draymond Green Wouldn’t Give Up Jonathan Kuminga In LeBron James Trade

It is well known now that the Golden State Warriors made a call to the Los Angeles Lakers to ask about the availability of LeBron James ahead of the trade deadline. This led many to wonder what a potential trade would look like with many assuming a package would be built around all-time great shooter Klay Thompson and promising wing Jonathan Kuminga.

The latter is enjoying a career year so far in his third NBA season, finally realizing the great potential when he was originally drafted. He has turned into a core piece for the Warriors so much so that in the eyes of Draymond Green, he is untouchable, even in a trade for LeBron.

Green was part of an alternate broadcast during the NBA All-Star Game and when speaking on a potential trade for the Lakers star, Green revealed that he told Joe Lacob that if the Warriors had to give up Kuminga in a deal he wouldn’t do it, via Bleacher Report:

Draymond says he wouldn't trade Kuminga for LeBron 👀 NBA All-Star Game ALTCAST on @TruTV and @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/kK2XsrPZZE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2024

As Charles Barkley pointed out, someone like Kuminga is exactly who the Lakers would ask for in such a deal so if he is off the table, the deal almost definitely isn’t happening. It’s understandable why Green would be hesitant to give up such a promising young player for what would obviously be a short-term addition in James.

Kuminga really took off during the month of January when he averaged 20.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 58.6% from the field and 40% from 3-point range in 12 games. He has continued that production since, averaging 19.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the Warriors last 10 games.

Obviously with deadline gone a trade between the Lakers and Warriors is not happening. Some will also take notice that Green wouldn’t be so hesitant to part with Thompson who, while not the player he once was, has been absolutely crucial to the Warriors’ dynasty. In the end, LeBron has made it clear that he is happy with the Lakers and would prefer to end his career in L.A. so in all likelihood, that will be the case.

LeBron James could ‘possibly’ miss Lakers game Thursday night vs. Warriors

The Lakers and Warriors are set to face off in each team’s first game back after the All-Star break, but LeBron James’ availability is in question. The Lakers’ star had some treatment done on his bothersome ankle and admitted he isn’t sure if he will be able to suit up Thursday night.

“It possibly could. It depends on the recovery process,” James revealed. “So possibly, but we will see.”

If he is unable to go, the Lakers will have an even bigger challenge ahead of them against a Warriors team that has been playing extremely well as of late.

