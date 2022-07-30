Lakers News: Dwight Howard Believes He’s Worthy Of Hall Of Fame Induction

The career of former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has truly been one that is unlike any other. Upon entering the NBA as the top overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Howard immediately established himself as a top-tier big man and one of the best defensive bigs the NBA has ever seen, winning three consecutive NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009-11.

But following his first one-year stint with the Lakers in 2013, things began to tail off as Howard would make just one more All-Star team. Howard has also been with five different teams in the last six seasons but has been able to revive his career recently, becoming one of the best and most reliable backup centers in the NBA.

Howard would even redeem himself with the Lakers, playing a huge role in the team’s run to the 2020 NBA Championship, finally capturing his first ring. And despite all of the ups and downs, Howard told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports that he believes he will be a Hall of Famer once his career is over:

“It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life.”

There should be no questions about Howard’s Hall of Fame candidacy. The big man is the only player in NBA history to win Defensive Player of the Year three straight seasons and will soon be in the top 10 in rebounds in league history. For a time, he was clearly the NBA’s premier center and added a championship to his resume later on in his career.

Where Howard will play next season, however, remains in the air. With the Lakers adding Damien Jones and Thomas Bryant this offseason, a return to Los Angeles seems highly unlikely. Wherever he winds up, there is little doubt that Howard will make an impact and continue to be a force in the paint.

Howard interested in signing with Nets

Howard remains a free agent despite having another solid season for the Lakers last year, but his name has been in some rumors lately. One team that reportedly has interest is the Brooklyn Nets and Howard was asked if he would like to play for them.

Howard responded that he would love to play for Brooklyn. Obviously the Nets have some other things with their roster that they are trying to figure out, but Howard could very well find himself in Brooklyn next season once the dust settles.

