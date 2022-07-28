Lakers News: Dwight Howard Interested In Signing With Nets

The NBA offseason has slowly come to a halt as the Brooklyn Nets sort out the situation with Kevin Durant’s trade request.

Durant shocked the league when it was reported that he was looking to exit Brooklyn in favor of teams like the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. So far, Durant has apparently not changed on his mind on a trade and even division rivals like the Boston Celtics have come calling with offers for the superstar.

A potential Durant trade will have several ripple effects across teams and players as there will be more clarity on things like roster spots and playing time. More trades could follow suit, like the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been trying to pry Kyrie Irving away from the Nets who remain firm in their price for the point guard.

Veterans like Dwight Howard are the ones most affected as they have been put on the back burner in free agency. However, Howard acknowledged that signing with the Nets could be in the cards if the opportunity arises, via Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports:

Dwight Howard’s name has been mentioned in blogs recently as a potential Brooklyn Nets off-season signee. I asked him if he had any interest in the Nets. His response to @BallySports was: “Yes I am.” “Would love that.” Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight time All-Star. pic.twitter.com/OV0VelA5Nq — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) July 27, 2022

Howard is coming off a decent year with the Lakers where he resumed his role as a shot-blocker and rim protector off the bench. It was clear that he had lost a step but was overall a positive both on and off the court during what ended up being a turbulent year.

Brooklyn could use more center depth after losing Andre Drummond in free agency to the Chicago Bulls. The Nets did re-sign Nic Claxton, who is the presumed starter, but Howard could be a serviceable big off the bench as a well as a mentor for the young pivot.

With the Lakers signing a pair of centers in free agency in Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant, Howard is not expected to return to the team.

Damian Jones envisions role to resemble JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard

Jones was a great signing for the Lakers after the season he had with the Sacramento Kings. Coming back to Los Angeles for his second stint, Jones is prepared to do what’s asked of him but it sounds like the center already has an idea of his role as he envisions being utilized like JaVale McGee and Howard.

