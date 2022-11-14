Lakers News: Dwight Howard Shares Details About Failed Negotiations For A Return To L.A. In 2020

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard turned into a fan favorite during his second tenure in L.A.

After a rocky first season with Kobe Bryant in 2013, Howard played a key role in the Lakers’ 2020 championship. He averaged a modest seven points and seven rebounds per game in nearly 20 minutes a game as the backup to Javale McGee.

Howard didn’t have as successful a time on his third go-around in Los Angeles. He had career lows in minutes, points and rebounds, leaving his free agency market bone dry. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner even contemplated retirement.

However, he found his home, signing a deal to play in Taiwan to continue his career. Howard though expressed he would have loved to come back to the Lakers, but told Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay” that L.A. didn’t reciprocate the same energy:

“I’ve been willing to go back. They told me every time ‘We’re not going to give nobody over 30 a multiple-year contract.’ I was like ‘Dang, I just helped ya’ll win an NBA championship. Ya’ll can give your boy a (million) or two, or give me a (million). I don’t want a whole bunch of minutes. Give me 20 minutes and let me ball out.’”

There isn’t much context to the story, however, this is not the first time Howard has revealed a tough moment with the Lakers’ front office.

He told a story on Showtime’s All The Smoke that involved trusted advisor Kurt Rambis. While meeting with the team in 2019, Rambis told Howard he was “not Dwight Howard no more,” implying he had to stay true to his role. The moment caught Howard off guard, but he was ready to sacrifice to win a championship.

Former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel often complimented Howard’s professionalism and ability to stay ready. Even after a rough season with many factors to point to, Howard blamed himself for the Lakers’ struggles and expressed his thanks for playing with the organization.

Arguably the toughest part of a professional athlete’s career is when father time seems to catch up. Howard looks to make the best of avoiding that tail end of his career.

Anthony Davis shares differences in playing defense as a center

The Lakers have opted to go small in lineups with Anthony Davis playing the five. It’s a role in the past he preferred to stay away from, but has played more of it in the last two seasons.

Davis recently broke down the difference defensively when at the five.

“I was playing the 4 then, JaVale was playing the 5 and Dwight [Howard] was playing the 5, so guarding the perimeter and knowing I got them guys behind me or weak-side helps, getting blocks on the weak side. Now when I’m at the 5, I’m the one in action – pick-and-rolls, one guarding the post, things like that.”

