Lakers News: Dwight Howard Thinks About How Many Other Stars He’ll Be Playing With ‘Every Day’

It is rare for players to play multiple stints for the same franchise, which makes Dwight Howard’s decision to come to the Los Angeles Lakers for a third time an anomaly.

Howard’s first tenure in Los Angeles ended unceremoniously, but he redeemed himself when he came back for a second time and helped the team win a title in 2020. Now back for a third tour, Howard will reprise the same role, though he is also focused on spreading positivity both on and off the floor.

Howard has come a long way throughout his career as a star to a backup big man, but he sounded grateful for the opportunity to play for L.A. again and often thinks about the other stars he will get to play alongside this season.

“Every day,” Howard said on Lakers Media Day. “Every day I’m thinking about it. Just being on a team with all these guys and then playing for the Lakers again this is amazing. It’s a great experience. A lot of people say ‘Why would you come back? They did this. They did that.’ That doesn’t matter. We all got to learn sometimes to put our pride to the side and do what’s best. Do what’s best for your career for your career; your life.

“Why [would] I miss this opportunity being here playing for the Lakers again and having a chance to win, but also playing with some of the greatest players in the world. Carmelo? We played together in the Olympics. Russ? Watched him play for a very long time and I’m just looking forward to it. This guy averages triple-doubles so he loves to pass the ball and I watched him in the playoffs because last year when we played him the big man was eating. So when they said Russ was coming to L.A. I said ‘Ah man. It’s a dream come true,’ so I’m looking forward to playing with Russ: Just the energy that he brings to the game, the fast pace way he plays, the up and down, the rebounds, the intensity. I think that part is going to rub off on everybody else. All of us are real intense already, but he’s like another level so I’m looking forward to it.”

The veteran could not sound any happier to be back in Purple and Gold and he will certainly play a large part in their quest to raise banner No. 18.

Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony understand significance of wearing Purple and Gold

Howard has already experienced the ups and downs of wearing a Lakers jersey, but as a veteran himself, Carmelo Anthony also understands what the franchise and its history mean to the league. Both players made sure to note that donning Purple and Gold carries more significance than any other jersey.

