Lakers News: Dwight Howard To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has gotten involved in a number of ventures since his NBA career came to an end, and that will continue with his newest fun project.

Howard was always known for his fun-loving attitude, always smiling and dancing on the court. And now he will take that to the ballroom as it was announced on ‘Good Morning America’ that he will be part of the season 33 cast of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this fall:

Can he bring his moves on the court to the ballroom floor? 👀 NBA champion and 8-time All Star @DwightHoward is joining season 33 of @officialdwts! 🏀🕺 pic.twitter.com/fNwpmgFLkt — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2024

“I think I’m gonna go out there and just have as much fun as possible,” Howard told Good Morning America. “I’ve been dancing my whole life, but not ballroom dancing. This is gonna be my first time doing it so I’m just gonna have as much fun as possible and I’m so thankful that I have this opportunity.”

Howard’s pro partner for the show will be Daniella Karagach, who has previously been partnered with Nelly, Iman Shumpert, Joseph Baena and Jason Mraz. Howard, who was known to bust a few moves during his playing career, will be looking to follow in Shumpert’s footsteps as he was the first former NBA player to win the show.

The other celebrities that are a part of the cast this season include “Real Housewives” star Phaedra Parks, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Tori Spelling, notorious scam artist Anna Delvey, former “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and former “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran of Bachelor Nation; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athlete Danny Amendola; Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik; and model Brooks Nader.

The new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.

Dwight Howard blames Rob Pelinka for breaking up 2020 Lakers

Dwight Howard’s days in the NBA are over, as evidenced by him competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ right around the same time the 2024-25 season kicks off.

Howard can’t help but think back to the 2020 championship Lakers though, recently blaming general manager Rob Pelinka for breaking up what he believed could have been a dynasty.

“I’m going to tell you who it was,” Howard said. “Rob Pelinka, man! God, Rob. Why did you do that to us? Rob, come on. I still love you, Rob. We still had the squad and we could have run it back.”

