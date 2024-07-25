Lakers News: ESPN & Disney Developing ‘The Bubble’ Documentary

The 2019-20 NBA season was unlike any other in the league’s history. The COVID outbreak forced the NBA to shut down the season for a few months. Eventually, most of the teams would finish out the season inside ‘The Bubble’ at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA Championship.

The setting and atmosphere were completely different inside the bubble, with constant testing and quarantine rules still being in effect. There were no fans in the building the league even made a digital board containing fans on a giant screen. Everything made for a very unique experience, but one that was necessary considering the circumstances.

The experiences of everyone inside the bubble, ultimately ending with the Lakers winning the championship, is certainly something worth documenting and that is exactly what is happening. Disney and ESPN are reportedly developing a documentary chronicling The Bubble and everything that went into it via Scott Gustin on X:

Disney and ESPN are developing the official “The Bubble” documentary that will give “a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 Pandemic-era NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals in quarantine at the Walt Disney World Resort.” pic.twitter.com/Gz7et2XvTx — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 24, 2024

It’s a very smart move to develop and release this documentary as the only people who really know what went on inside The Bubble is those who were there. It is certainly something fans would be interested in as there really is no comparison to any other situation the NBA has dealt with.

Many players have spoken about their experiences there, with many feeling like it was the hardest season they’ve ever had to deal with. Some have questioned the validity of the Lakers’ 2020 championship, but that never comes from those who actually played.

Currently there is no timeframe on when this would be released, but whenever it does come out, all eyes will be on it.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope believes Lakers would’ve swept Clippers in The Bubble

One thing that didn’t happen inside The Bubble was the Lakers and Clippers facing off in the playoffs. Everyone was anticipating this matchup, but the Clippers would famously blow a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was on that Lakers squad, felt the result would have been bad for the Clippers. Caldwell-Pope said in a recent interview that Clippers-Nuggets was one of his favorites to watch, but added that he wanted them to finish the job as everyone wanted to see the Lakers and Clippers face off. But he made sure to note that he feels the Lakers would have swept the Clippers and sent them home.

