Lakers News: ESPN Airing Programming In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

ESPN is paying tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant ahead of the first anniversary of his death, beginning with a special edition of “Detail” at 2 p.m. PT on Sunday.

It will feature three “Honoring Kobe” episodes hosted by Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol and Diana Taurasi breaking down some of Bryant’s signature games. Bryant wrote, hosted and produced “Detail” in collaboration with his storytelling platform, Granity Studios, from March 2018, when it first debuted.

ESPN will then re-air Bryant’s farewell appearance, his 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz from April 13, 2016. That will lead into a one-hour prime-time special edition of “SportsCenter.”

The network’s veteran broadcasters Jeremy Schaap and Lisa Salters will host “SportsCenter presents Kobe – The Legend, The Legacy” from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, at 6 p.m. PT Sunday, where the legendary Laker will be inducted later this year.

The show will cover Bryant’s life from high school days to his 20-year career with L.A., to the post-retirement leap into the creative industry — taken as he doubled down on championing women’s sports and famously emerged as a #GirlDad.

The program will delve into the impact of Bryant’s passing on the city of Los Angeles and the Lakers franchise. Meanwhile, Sue Bird, Geno Auriemma, Sabrina Ionescu and Chiney Ogwumike, among others, will touch on the 18-time All-Star’s passion in his fight for the betterment of female athletes.

Gasol, of course a close friend of the Bryant family who over the last year has provided them with tremendous support in the time of grief, will discuss with his former Lakers teammate in an “emotional interview” with Ramona Shelburne.

Other prominent appearances will include Jerry West, who brought the Marion High School alum to L.A., while ESPN host Stephen A. Smith will offer a “unique take” on Bryant and his career.

Long-time Lakers supporter, Snoop Dogg, will pay a musical tribute to the franchise’s legend he cheered on countless times from Staples Center’s courtside row.

The “SportsCenter” special will re-air multiple times on ESPN networks following its premiere.

In addition, on Tuesday, Jan. 26 — the day marking the anniversary of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers — ESPN’s daily NBA program “The Jump” will host a special two-hour episode devoted to Bryant and his career.

LeBron James wants to ‘live out’ Kobe’s legacy

When asked about Bryant’s passing, Lakers All-Star LeBron James said he was convinced Kobe and Gianna “looked down on [the Lakers]” proud of the franchise’s recent success.

The 36-year-old superstar added he would approach the anniversary looking into the future rather than reliving the grief of the past. “I try not to take myself back to that position, that place, or that timeframe,” he said of the helicopter crash.

“I definitely don’t want to live out that day again, but I’ll always continue to move forward and live out his legacy.”

