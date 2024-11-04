Lakers News: Falcons Troll D’Angelo Russell After Win Over Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons got a big win on NFL Sunday by defeating the Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-3 on the season. And they worked quickly to make a joke about Cowboys fandom, tying it back to the Los Angeles Lakers with D’Angelo Russell as the unfortunate victim.

The long-running joke about Cowboys fans is that they are also Lakers fans and New York Yankees fans, essentially saying that those fans simply bandwagon those teams because of the history and sustained success. The Falcons leaned into this heavily after beating the Cowboys in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

They made a Yankees joke by posting the final score and saying that it’s a tough week to be a Yankees fan, given that they lost to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series this week. Their Lakers joke focused on Russell:

Lakers D’Angelo Russell getting shots up after the Falcons win over the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/4JWAJxxaYG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 3, 2024

The picture they used for this joke looks like a regular one, depicting Falcons inside linebacker Kaden Elliss in a moment with the team’s mascot. But in the background on the far left side of the image, Russell has been photoshopped in getting shots up in a warm up jersey.

This is certainly a clever joke and a jab at the bandwagon fans of the Yankees, Cowboys and Lakers. And the Falcons earned those types of jokes after a win that helped solidify them at the top of their division. They are in complete control past the halfway mark of the season if they get to the playoffs or not.

It could have been any player on the Lakers, but Russell is unfortunately the one that got the treatment. Maybe L.A. will have a chance to get them back in games against the Atlanta Hawks this season.

JJ Redick praises D’Angelo Russell’s leadership

On Friday night, the Lakers were able to snap a two-game losing streak by getting a win over the Toronto Raptors.

Although the Lakers led by 26 points and seemed to be well on their way to crushing the Raptors on the home floor to secure the team’s fourth win of the season, LeBron James and company let the short-handed Toronto get back in the game and cut the deficit to single digits.

Los Angeles was able to seal the deal in the fourth quarter and pull out the six-point win, resulting in the team improving to 4-2 on the season. Veteran point guard D’Angelo Russell had a solid game, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

After the game, head coach JJ Redick talked about Russell and how he’s been one of the more vocal leaders on the team this season.

