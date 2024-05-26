Lakers News: Fever’s Caitlin Clark Wore Kobe Bryant Shoes While Playing At Crypto.com Arena

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has captured the spotlight recently with her legendary college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, becoming arguably one of the greatest female prospects ever. Clark is bringing her fans over to the WNBA, where it is increasing the league’s popularity drastically.

However, there have been some challenges in Clark’s rookie season so far as the Fever were 0-5 heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Regardless, there was an early expectation for a sold-out crowd at Crypto.com Arena as Clark was going to draw attention wherever she went.

In her first game in L.A., Clark put up 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 37 minutes. Despite shooting 4-for-14, she hit two clutch 3s to seal her first WNBA win in front of an electric environment. During this special night, Clark wore Kobe Bryant’s basketball shoes and paid homage to the legend after the game, via WNBA reporter Nick Hamilton:

“Kobe is the best, his shoes are best. I had them on tonight, so I mean I guess that’s just the mentality you have to have as a competitor. You want those moments. You embrace those moments when your team needs a big shot. I was able to create a little separation and get the shot off. I wouid’ve been nice to hit a few more of those tonight. But hey, we got the job done when we needed to.”

Bryant was always an avid supporter of the WNBA, notably going to games with her daughter Gianna and consistently propping up female players in the league. It is great to see Clark continuing to progress this league, playing a factor in creating one of, if not the most popular season ever.

The five-time champion would have certainly gone to Fever games and admired Clark’s playstyle. Bryant has meant a lot to many around the globe, but securing Clark’s first WNBA win while wearing Kobe’s created a special moment for the 22-year-old and one she will never forget anytime soon.

Caitlin Clark pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after Iowa wins Big Ten title

As previously noted, Caitlin Clark experienced plenty of success at Iowa, solidifying them as a powerhouse in women’s college basketball. In her senior year, the Hawkeyes secured another conference title. After winning the Big Ten title, Clark again paid tribute to the late, great Bryant, recreating his iconic pose with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!