Lakers News: Food & Drink Menu At Coronado Springs Resort

Now that teams have begun arriving in Orlando for the NBA season restart, exactly what players will be subjected to and their accommodations are becoming very clear.

An advantage the Los Angeles Lakers received as one of the league’s top teams was their lodging and where they will be staying for the next couple of months. Some of these things have already come under scrutiny, in particular as Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo compared his room to a Motel 6 on social media.

While many would look at the room as a place they would love to be in, for an NBA player accustomed to being in the most upscale hotels and homes possible, this current situation is a step down.

Something else extremely important will be the food options available to the players as what they are consuming and putting in their bodies must be monitored. The Lakers are staying in the Gran Destino Tower inside the Coronado Springs Resort and the food and drink options available to them look top of the line as Harrison Sanford of “Inside the Green Room” shared:

Menu options at the Coronado Springs Resort where the Lakers are staying … pic.twitter.com/07gHdXdnEA — Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) July 10, 2020

The options available to the Lakers and other teams are diverse with multiple different options for whatever a player may desire. From salads, soups, and appetizers to burgers, steaks, sandwiches, and weekly specials, not to mention some vegetarian/vegan options.

They also offer numerous alcoholic beverage options for anyone who desires that including multiple wines which is surely a plus for noted wine connoisseur LeBron James.

Though it might not be quite what these players are used to on a regular basis, these players still have the best offerings this resort can come up with. And as long as their body is fueled to make this championship run, they won’t have any issues with what is at their disposal.

Furthermore, food options are expected to expand once players complete the 48-hour quarantine.

