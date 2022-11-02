Lakers Redesign Championship Banners & Add Era-Specific Jerseys In Rafters At Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises not just in the NBA, but the entire sports world. The Lakers are truly an iconic franchise with a history that can rival anyone and that is shown in the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena.

Banners for all 17 of the Lakers’ NBA Championships as well as 13 retired jerseys hang in the rafters of the Lakers’ arena with one for the original NBA star, George Mikan, being recently added on Sunday night prior to the Lakers’ victory over the Denver Nuggets. But those looking closely may have noticed some changes to those banners and jerseys.

Lakers creative director J Alexander Diaz took to Twitter to show off the newly designed championship banners from the Lakers’ Minneapolis days, as well as era-specific jerseys for each player:

some fresh additions to the arena: newly designed banners and retired jerseys. it's been a long time coming for both, but especially pumped about raising the era-specific jerseys—big win for uniform nerds everywhere 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jx7WpcYrGo — J Alexander Diaz (@jdeez) October 31, 2022

This is a nice extra touch and really shows just how dominant the Lakers have been and the number of legends they have had throughout so many eras. Paying more homage and shedding light on the Minneapolis era is something the franchise could easily do and is well deserved. That team won five championships in six years and was the first dynasty in NBA history.

The different jersey styles also look excellent and add a nice touch as the Lakers can point to all their different eras of greatness even within the rafters. From Mikan in Minneapolis to the Elgin Baylor and Jerry West-led teams, to the Showtime era up to the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant teams of the early 2000s, each Lakers era had their own feel.

It might seem minor, but it just makes those legends feel extra special and allows anyone who suits up in the purple and gold to dream of adding their own number to the rafters.

Gasol ‘humbled and excited’ at Lakers retiring his jersey

And there will be another addition joining those legendary jerseys in the rafters as Pau Gasol will see his No. 16 raised on March 7 when the Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol recently spoke about it, saying he was “truly humbled and excited” at the honor.

Gasol also noted that it will be emotional for him but he looks forward to his jersey being next to the 8 and 24 of his best friend the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Of course Gasol and Kobe helped the Lakers win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. He also was named an All-Star three times as well as an All-NBA selection three seasons while in the purple and gold.

