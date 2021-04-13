Lakers News: Frank Vogel Calls Andre Drummond Best Offensive Rebounder In NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to win the 2020 NBA Championship thanks to their size and physicality in the frontcourt, so it is no surprise they zeroed in on adding Andre Drummond once he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers remade their big man rotation when they signed Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell in free agency, and while the two are effective in their own ways, Drummond is able to replicate the athleticism and rim running that JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard provided last season. The 27-year-old is also a beast on the boards as he uses his size and power in the paint to gobble up misses in his vicinity.

Drummond has not had much time to acclimate to his new team, and head coach Frank Vogel is still learning how best to use him. However, Vogel is well aware that the big man has clear strengths to his game.

“We’re still learning different ways he’s effective and what kind of chemistry he has with his teammates, but we know he’s a dynamic roller, a great rim run seal guy and best offensive rebounder in the league,” Vogel said.

“Those things we know we can put him in and ways to get him the basketball in the post off of movement I think can be effective. Also, I think Stan [Van Gundy] did a great job in Detroit in particular with the pick-and-roll to roll-and-seal type of approach, which is what we’re looking at as well.”

So far, Drummond has looked comfortable catching the ball in the post and bullying his way to the rim, but his expected offensive role should be to work the glass and earn second-chance points for his team. When LeBron James and Anthony Davis return, Drummond will be asked to score less but he can still make an impact by fighting for every rebound.

The center has said all the right things since arriving to Los Angeles, even declaring he is ready to sacrifice for the good of the team. Rebounding is a thankless job, but if Drummond can commit to doing what he does best then the Lakers will be in good shape.

Andre Drummond fitting in well with Lakers

The Lakers are a close-knit team and so far it seems as though Drummond has been able to fit in seamlessly. The rest of the roster has said nothing but good things since he came and that kind of locker room chemistry bodes well as they look to repeat as champions.

