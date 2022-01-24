Lakers News: Frank Vogel ‘Eager’ To Get Kendrick Nunn On The Floor

With over half the 2021-22 season over, the Los Angeles Lakers have to yet to see the full team they assembled over the offseason.

Various injuries have robbed them of their preferred lineups, but one injury that has been an ongoing story is Kendrick Nunn’s bone bruise in his knee. Nunn has yet to suit up for the Lakers as he works through rehab and his timeline to return was delayed after his ramp-up period did not go well.

Head coach Frank Vogel noted before Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat that Nunn’s doing his best to get healthy and that they are excited to see him out on the court.

“He’s working hard,” Vogel said. “Just communicate. Make sure he’s involved in what we’re doing in film sessions and whatnot. He’s someone the guys enjoy being around. He’s still with us every day. He just hasn’t been on the floor in front of everyone else yet. But he’s staying lifted and we’re all eager to get him out there.”

Even though Nunn has not played for L.A., Vogel had nothing but high praise for him. “I’m just as fond of him as you guys are. He’s a great guy to be around. I love his game when we competed against him. We were super excited to bring him to L.A. and he’s just had a tough go of it with this bone bruise. Bone bruises are tricky and each time we’ve tried to ramp up his activity, the soreness has ramped up with it.

“So it’s always one of those things when you see that you just have to back off and we really don’t have a firm timeline, but we’re hoping to get him back as soon as we can.”

While it might be frustrating for the team and the fans to have to wait for Nunn, the guard is even more disappointed but did promise he would be worth the wait. Hopefully that is the case as the Purple and Gold could sure use a boost as they try to turn around their season.

LeBron James excited for Anthony Davis’ return

Nunn’s return is not the only one the Lakers are waiting for as Anthony Davis is on track to suit up during their road trip. One player who could really use Davis is LeBron James and while he is excited for his running mate to come back, he wants to make sure he is completely healthy.

