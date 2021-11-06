Lakers News: Frank Vogel Emphasizes Growth In Days After A Loss

For the second time in a week, the Los Angeles Lakers blew a double-digit lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder in an embarrassing loss. Frank Vogel’s team is now 0-2 against the Thunder and 5-2 against all other teams. The Thunder, meanwhile, are 2-0 against the Lakers and 0-6 against other teams.

Usually, one loss is not a signal of massive change. But two losses in one week to one of the NBA’s worst teams means that something needs to change in the way the Lakers are playing. L.A. will show their best growth while actually playing the games. However, the practices and film sessions serve as a springboard for that improvement.

This is why Vogel was happy to see the team in an angry mindset after the Thunder loss. “We do have high expectations. We’re going to be a little edgy when we lose. I hope we’re edgy when we lose. The film today and the work on the court today was just really about growth. Failure is just fertilizer for growth. That’s the mindset you have to have.

“If you play the way we’re playing and you win by one, maybe you are not as focused or locked in on correcting things or improving,” Vogel said of the loss. “Just take the silver lining in it. We had a good film session. Positive and production. Everybody is looking to get things right. Really focus in on the details more than we’re focusing in on. Obviously, just identifying some of the things that are hurting us on both sides of the ball. We have a good process with our coaching staff. We’ve got a good system in place. The mindset is to stay positive, stay together and grow each day.”

The Lakers absolutely have a lot of work to do to get where they want to be. Luckily, there is still plenty of time to achieve that goal without sacrificing their place in the standings. With 73 games left in the regular season, the Lakers should be able to improve while compiling enough wins to comfortably make the playoffs.

Hopefully, they also start to get health on their side. It’s not an excuse for losses like Thursday, but being without Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and of course LeBron James is certainly not helping anything.

Vogel speaks to struggles of Malik Monk

Malik Monk, who was the star of the preseason for the Lakers, has stumbled out of the gates this season. Vogel gave his thoughts on what he can do to get Monk going in the offense.

“We don’t need to get anybody going, we just need to move the ball better. When we move it better than we’re doing and move players better than we’re doing, the ball will find everybody. But certainly, if we get the ball to the second side more than we’re doing, he’ll be more involved.”

