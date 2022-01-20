Lakers News: Frank Vogel Feels No Added Pressure Despite Rumors Surrounding Job Security

With over half the 2021-2022 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have clearly underwhelmed as a team. At this point of the season, the Lakers around a .500 ball club that has struggled to find any consistency on either of the floor. Because of this, head coach Frank Vogel’s job has been called into question and it feels like he could be ousted at any moment.

Despite reports suggesting Vogel may not be around for much longer, he revealed before Thursday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers that he has not seen or heard anything from the front office regarding the job he has done with the team this season.

“On my job performance, none,” Vogel said. “We meet with our front office and talk about the previous night’s game every game all year. It’s been that way for three years and it’s not been different of late.”

Even though rumors have constantly been swirling the past several weeks, Vogel doesn’t feel like he is under siege or his job has become harder because of it.

“I don’t feel like I’m under siege. It’s not hard to do my job, I’m very focused on the task at hand, I’ve always been that way.

“It’s really not up to me whether it’s fair or not, it just comes with the territory, comes with being the Lakers coach. We have high expectations, this fanbase really cares, it’s a big market and I wouldn’t want it any other way to be honest with you. I want people to care, I want people to want the best and command excellence of our group. That’s what we command of ourselves so that’s just the way it is.”

Vogel added that he has had no problems tuning out any distractions as he and the team try to right their season.

“I don’t pay attention to whether it’s surprising or not. In this business and this team, if you’re not winning at a super high level, you’re gonna get this type of noise. I’m good at blocking it out, I feel good about the job that we’re doing and obviously we believe the results are gonna come. But over the course of an 82-game season with a new group, you’re gonna have some ugly nights.”

Another report came out that stated there were no current plans to remove Vogel, but at this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion his time in Los Angeles is coming to an end.

After an ugly loss to the Pacers, it is fair to wonder how much longer Vogel will be around, although Chris Haynes of Yahoo reported that he will not be fired before the team leaves for their upcoming road trip:

Los Angeles Lakers will not be making a personnel move at this juncture and Frank Vogel will travel with the team tomorrow to coach in Orlando on Friday, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2022

With a tough road trip ahead that includes games against the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, it really feels like a make-or-break trip for Vogel and the Lakers.

Frank Vogel and front office collaboration remains the same

One of the recent reports that came out was that Kurt Rambis, who is a member of the Lakers’ front office, has been sitting in on coach’s meeting and giving Vogel advice on what lineups to play.

When asked about it, Vogel maintained that the coaches and front office have been operating the same as they have been his entire tenure with the organization.

“Same as it’s been for three years,” Vogel said. “It’s healthy, everyone is working together to leave no stone unturned in terms of getting this thing going in the right direction. We all have a great working relationship, we’re trying to figure things out together and we won a championship this way. I feel good about our process.”

