Lakers News: Frank Vogel ‘Happy’ For Former Players Around The League

The rough start to the 2021-22 season for the Los Angeles Lakers has many guessing whether or not the roster shake up was warranted.

After their first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs, it was a foregone conclusion there would be changes to the roster and Rob Pelinka looked to address the offensive woes by bringing in shooters and offensive-minded players. However, the lack of continuity and injuries have really hurt the Laker defense as they are one of the worst units on that end of the floor so far, and Anthony Davis has already expressed their effort so far has been unacceptable.

Adding insult to injury, some of the players that left in the summer have been flourishing on their new teams. But Frank Vogel is glad to see his former players doing well for themselves.

“Really happy for them,” Vogel said before Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Love those guys! We just had some great years together. One year for Trezz, but KCP, Kuz, Alex [Caruso]. Two years for me. We wish them well. They’re part of our family when they come and play for the Lakers and you wish them well.

“Our guys have done pretty well, too. The team that we have here. We’re going to have a great season this year, so it’s just the nature of the NBA. There’s transactions, players move from team to team and wish them well when they do, but still remain very excited about what we have here.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell were shipped off to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook, while the Lakers declined to match Alex Caruso’s four-year offer from the Chicago Bulls. Currently, the Wizards and Bulls are 4-1 and each player has already had moments that make it difficult to justify the move for Westbrook.

Although Los Angeles could certainly use those players to help right the ship, it is still too early to label what the team can be going forward. Hopefully Vogel gets most of his players back and the Purple and Gold hit their stride sooner than later.

Rajon Rondo believer in film sessions

Right now, it is clear the Lakers are working through things defensively as each player learns the scheme and gets more comfortable with what they are being asked to do. Vogel has instituted more film sessions to help and Rajon Rondo believes they have been useful in trying to break bad habits.

