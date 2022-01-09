Lakers News: Frank Vogel Happy To See Avery Bradley’s Contract Guaranteed

One of the themes from the offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers was homecoming. Several players re-signed with the team for another go-around, including Avery Bradley.

Bradley originally signed with the Golden State Warriors for training camp, but after being cut, wound up back in Los Angeles.

The Lakers signed Bradley to a non-guaranteed deal, but because of his play during the 2021-22 season, the team decided to fully guarantee it for the rest of the year.

Head coach Frank Vogel has always been fond of Bradley and was glad to see the guard stick. “We were able to pick up Avery right before the beginning of the season without much of a training camp and he hit the ground running with us. Obviously, having a little bit of a background with our system being here a couple of years ago.

“He’s played extremely well for us. Earned a starting role bringing that defensive presence, but also playing well offensively as well and happy to see him get his deal guaranteed.”

While Bradley will never pop out on the box score, Vogel believes he adds plenty of value with his effort and energy. “Tenacity is contagious. Intensity and playing hard is contagious. Knowing that you’re okay on a certain matchup against elite offensive guards coming in here. It’s almost necessary.

“You want to say it’s a great luxury, but really to win in this league, it’s necessary to have somebody that can hold his own and then some against some of the elite guards that you’re seeing almost on a night in, night out basis. Avery brings great value in that regard.”

The veteran has reprised his role as a defensive sparkplug and that has certainly energized the Lakers on certain nights. He has played well throughout the season, so seeing L.A. guarantee his deal was well-deserved.

Vogel explains how Lakers would have defended guards without Avery Bradley

Outside of Bradley, there are not too many reliable defensive pieces in the backcourt. However, Vogel sounded like he was confident in his options had Bradley not come back to the Lakers.

“We have other guys that are capable. He’s just separated himself. Baze is capable, Talen [Horton-Tucker] is capable. Austin Reaves has shown he can play at a high level there. We feel like Kendrick Nunn can be a factor. We’ve got other guys that can be in that mix that would be getting those assignments.”

