Lakers News: Frank Vogel Happy To See Avery Bradley’s Contract Guaranteed
(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Author

One of the themes from the offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers was homecoming. Several players re-signed with the team for another go-around, including Avery Bradley.

Bradley originally signed with the Golden State Warriors for training camp, but after being cut, wound up back in Los Angeles.

The Lakers signed Bradley to a non-guaranteed deal, but because of his play during the 2021-22 season, the team decided to fully guarantee it for the rest of the year.

Head coach Frank Vogel has always been fond of Bradley and was glad to see the guard stick. “We were able to pick up Avery right before the beginning of the season without much of a training camp and he hit the ground running with us. Obviously, having a little bit of a background with our system being here a couple of years ago.

“He’s played extremely well for us. Earned a starting role bringing that defensive presence, but also playing well offensively as well and happy to see him get his deal guaranteed.”

While Bradley will never pop out on the box score, Vogel believes he adds plenty of value with his effort and energy. “Tenacity is contagious. Intensity and playing hard is contagious. Knowing that you’re okay on a certain matchup against elite offensive guards coming in here. It’s almost necessary.

“You want to say it’s a great luxury, but really to win in this league, it’s necessary to have somebody that can hold his own and then some against some of the elite guards that you’re seeing almost on a night in, night out basis. Avery brings great value in that regard.”

The veteran has reprised his role as a defensive sparkplug and that has certainly energized the Lakers on certain nights. He has played well throughout the season, so seeing L.A. guarantee his deal was well-deserved.

Vogel explains how Lakers would have defended guards without Avery Bradley

Outside of Bradley, there are not too many reliable defensive pieces in the backcourt. However, Vogel sounded like he was confident in his options had Bradley not come back to the Lakers.

“We have other guys that are capable. He’s just separated himself. Baze is capable, Talen [Horton-Tucker] is capable. Austin Reaves has shown he can play at a high level there. We feel like Kendrick Nunn can be a factor. We’ve got other guys that can be in that mix that would be getting those assignments.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
6. Festus Ezeli, C, Golden State Warriors

Lakers Rumors: L.A. To Target Festus Ezeli In Free Agency?

With so much money available this off-season, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to target a number of players in hopes of turning things around this summer…
Magic Johnson, Lakers

Magic Johnson Believes Lakers Still Need Consistent Third Scorer To Beat Clippers

The Western Conference is stacked for the 2019-20 NBA season but while teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz…

Luke Walton Maintaining Confidence But Hopes Frustration Level For Lakers Is ‘Pretty High’

When Luke Walton was named head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he inherited a young roster that was in the midst of a rebuild. Walton and the Lakers young core…
Fantasy Basketball: Early Season Disappointments

Fantasy Basketball: Finding Stats In Unfamiliar Places

Fantasy Basketball is somewhat unique in fantasy sports in that any position can rack up stats for your team…