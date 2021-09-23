Lakers News: Frank Vogel Impressed With Offseason Progression From Anthony Davis

Although the Los Angles Lakers managed to revamp their roster with some serious star power this offseason, all eyes will be on the health of Anthony Davis going into the 2021-22 NBA season.

This is the time of year for players to show off what they have been working on in the lab. Fans of the Purple and Gold have even gotten their first looks at the return of players like Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard.

While Davis tying the knot made it rounds on social media recently, he has been relatively coy about his offseason workouts up to this point. Fortunately, those in-house like Frank Vogel have already had the chance to bear witness.

Vogel provided an update on Davis during an appearance on Spectrum SportsNet’s “Lakeshow” podcast with Chris McGee and Allie Clifton and offered up some positive insight for how the star big man is looking:

“He put a lot of work this offseason into his body, a lot of work. We were talking, we had a moment maybe two weeks ago where he had been training at home, we had a lot of conversation of ‘these are some concerns we have with our team, I think we’re good here, I think we’re good there.’ And then he comes in for the workout, it was the first time we had kind of seen him in a while and his body was imposing and we all just looked at each other like, ‘we’re gonna be really good this year!’ Just looking at that guy right there, we’re gonna be really good this year.”

Vogel’s comments are music to the ears of fans in L.A. that are crossing their fingers for a healthy endeavor this year. As evidenced by last season, their success will be contingent on whether or not Davis is healthy enough to play at a high level.

With training camp just around the corner, it is encouraging to hear that the eight-time All-Star has not only made a full recovery but is looking stronger than ever. After all, Vogel has plenty of work to do if he hopes to make the new Big 3 of Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook work.

Vogel undecided on starting lineup

There is plenty of speculation regarding how the starting lineup will look with the arrival of Westbrook alongside James and Davis. Despite the latter’s affinity for playing at the 4 instead of the 5, it seems he will be much more open to lining up at center.

Their agent Rich Paul reveled that James and Davis will likely slot in at power forward and center in order to better balance out their shooters.

However, Vogel recently revealed that he has not yet decided on a starting lineup so it will be interesting to see how it plays out in training camp.

