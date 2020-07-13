Lakers News: Frank Vogel Lenient On How Players Should Spend Free Time

With the Los Angeles Lakers in the Walt Disney World bubble, the team is officially one step closer toward resuming their goal of winning the 2020 NBA championship. The Lakers are holding their first team practices in months and it stands to reason they will need to maximize their time together in order to get back to form.

Practice time is of the utmost importance but when asked how the players should be spending their free time, head coach Frank Vogel emphasized giving them their freedom. “However they want, honestly. This is really a basketball-only environment,” he said.

“There’s a handful of things to do; not really a whole lot to do. I think guys got to have the freedom to chart their day out however they see fit. If they want to watch Netflix all day, if that makes them feel good and mentally healthy, watch Netflix all day. If they want to get out and go for a walk or bike ride or sit by the pool, all those things can be healthy as well. Meet a friend from another team that’s in our hotel for lunch or dinner.

“All those type of things are fine to do. Honestly, I think it would be inappropriate to try and carve out their day for them. Just give them as much freedom, because we’re in a restricted environment. I’m just letting them make those choices on their own.”

The NBA prepared several different types of amenities and recreational activities for the players and team staff to enjoy during their stay in the bubble, and that should help create some sense of normalcy.

These things should also ease the burden of being away family and loved ones, ensuring everyone on campus is happy and healthy during the duration of the regular season and playoffs.

While there are several things to do, many of them will not be available until scrimmages begin July 22. In the meantime, they will have to make do with what they currently have on hand.

LeBron James, JaVale McGee give thoughts on the bubble

Entering an isolated environment must be a bit unnerving for the player as they are away from their family, friends, and the rest of the world at large, but the NBA was detailed in its approach to restarting the 2019-20 season.

LeBron James admitted he was getting acclimated to being on campus and that he was taking it all in, while JaVale McGee said that he and the rest of the team are in good spirits and ready to get back on the floor.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!