Lakers News: Frank Vogel Praises Anthony Davis’ ‘Competitive Spirit’ After Strong Performance In Recent Games

Anthony Davis has been in terrific form since returning from his MCL injury, although the forward’s effort hasn’t translated into better results for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis helped L.A. beat the Brooklyn Nets in his comeback game, sharing the court with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook for just the 16th time this season. Then, the 28-year-old All-Star averaged 29 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks over his next two games — without James by his side, who had been sidelined with a knee injury.

The Lakers lost both matchups, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. The Purple and Gold have alsa suffered a defeat at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets, which Davis missed with right wrist soreness.

Nevertheless, head coach Frank Vogel praised Davis for showing off “competitive spirit” following his return.

“He’s one of the best in the league and his competitive spirit is always where it should be,” Vogel said.

“He played really well the last two games that he played. I’m disappointed for these guys because we played well but we’ve just fallen short. Got to make a few extra plays, a few extra free throws, a few less turnovers, a few more defensive stops to get over the hump.

“We’re close but we just have fallen short the last couple.”

The Lakers have to start racking up wins soon as they currently hold a 24-27 record — and about two-thirds of their remaining matchups will come against teams hovering over the .500 mark.

Davis feels ‘great’ physically

Davis recently confirmed he’s quickly finding his rhythm despite returning from a 37-day break only last week.

“I feel good now,” Davis said.

“I think I’m starting to find a rhythm, my old rhythm to be my old self. But also, my body is feeling good besides the MCL this year, which I’m still trying to get back all the way healthy, and the wrist a couple games ago. But besides that, I feel great.”

