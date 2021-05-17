Lakers News: Frank Vogel Praises Vanessa Bryant For ‘Strength’ Displayed During Hall Of Fame Speech

In the midst of what was an exciting finish to the 2020-21 season, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2020 that was headlined by the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

It was an emotional weekend filled with nostalgia and bittersweet moments as the basketball world honored the Lakers icon. Ahead of his induction ceremony, Bryant’s daughter Natalia donned his Hall of Fame jacket with Vanessa Bryant standing proudly beside her, a heartwarming tribute to one of the game’s greatest.

The following evening was just as impactful as Vanessa delivered a powerful speech about Bryant that captivated anyone watching.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel acknowledged he watched the Hall of Fame festivities and highlighted Vanessa’s appearance during the event.

“I saw some of them. Basically what was on Sportscenter,” Vogel said. “Obviously, the strength of Vanessa Bryant to go up and deliver her speech the way she did just full of grace. Complete admiration for her strength and being able to handle that moment with class, dignity. It was awesome. I was very impressed.”

Vanessa has done everything in her power to ensure that Bryant and his legacy are celebrated properly and she has done an excellent job of doing so. She herself has remained strong when talking about the Lakers legend and her speech during his enshrinement was nothing short of amazing.

Vogel and the current Lakers team also continue to keep Bryant’s spirit alive and well as they still break their huddles with “Mamba” and often reference him in regards to their mentality and approach to games. Even in the wake of what has been a difficult 2020-21 season, the Purple and Gold can channel Bryant’s patented “Mamba Mentality” to help them get through what should be a difficult championship defense.

LeBron James’ reaction to Class of 2020

Aside from Bryant, the Class of 2020 also featured fellow NBA legends Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. LeBron James had high praise for the Hall of Fame’s newest members, calling them one of the best classes in history. “Well my reaction to the class is it’s probably one of the best classes that went in at the same time as far as individuals, James said. “That big three, I can’t think of a better big three that’s went through the Hall of Fame at the same time better than this one.

“When you look at Kobe’s resume, KG’s resume and Timmy D’s resume, three of the best players that’s ever played this game. Three champions, three Hall of Famers, MVPS, they got everything that you could ever want in this league. They got everything so I think it’s the best class as far as those three, there has not been a better big three to go in at the same time.”

