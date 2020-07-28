Lakers News: Frank Vogel, Quinn Cook Highlight LeBron James’ Leadership

LeBron James has led quite the turnaround for the Los Angeles Lakers since his blockbuster signing back in the summer of 2018.

Injuries plagued James’ debut season with the team and it culminated with his first absence from the playoffs since 2005. Fortunately, the arrival of Anthony Davis helped spark quite a resurgence, with the Lakers in position to claim the top spot in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles now finds itself in another unusual predicament with their time in the Walt Disney World bubble for the NBA restart. However, nothing has changed in terms of the team camaraderie James has helped establish since his arrival.

Quinn Cook and Frank Vogel are among the former rivals that have taken a liking to James after teaming up to win a championship with the Lakers. Despite his superstar status, Cook praised him for his genuine approach both on and off the court.

“He’s pretty much been the same ‘Bron here that he’s always been. Very outgoing, speaks to everybody, not just his team. Speaks to everybody in the league, security guards, everybody. A guy of that stature, a guy with that type of platform, doesn’t have to do that. But he makes everyone feel special,” Cook said.

“He’s always been the same since I’ve known him. Cares about everyone and one of the hardest workers you’ll ever see. He’s setting the tone for us not only on the court but off the court.”

Vogel added that James continues to embrace sharing time with his teammates in the bubble. “He’s a lot of fun, to be honest. He really is. I commend him as someone of his stature to just be one of the guys. Hanging out at the outdoor area we have at the hotel,” Vogel said.

“A lot of players are grabbing dinner and going back up to their rooms, but ‘Bron is sitting down there with his teammates. I think he really enjoys our group — his teammates, support staff, coaching staff. I commend him as someone of that stature to have the mentality to be one of the guys.”

Cook recently helped James cause quite a stir with their NBA 2K20 session that included Davis. Meanwhile, Vogel is clearly relishing in the fact that the team chemistry remains as a point of strength for the Lakers in the season restart.

LeBron soaking in Orlando

James himself has regularly stressed keeping an open mind and taking matters day by day inside the bubble. He likened the setting to an AAU tournament for adults, and has continued to stress the focus remains on winning a championship.

