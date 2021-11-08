Lakers News: Frank Vogel Reveals Anthony Davis Insists On Playing Through Injuries After 2020-21 Misfortunes

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis entered the 2021-22 season with newly-found energy, trying to leave the mares of last year behind him.

The 28-year-old All-Star missed half of the previous campaign’s games due to calf and Achilles injuries with many of his teammates — including LeBron James — joining the 28-year-old forward on the sidelines. Players moved in and out of the rotation throughout the unfortunate campaign, leading to the Lakers kissing their title hopes goodbye with a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Davis appeared rejuvenated in this year’s preseason, playing in five of the six scheduled games. He has also impressed since the new campaign tipped off, averaging 23.1 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks. Head coach Frank Vogel revealed that Davis has been extra determined this year, insisting on making himself available for the Lakers unless ruled unable to play by the medical staff.

“I know this year he’s very upset with how last year went and how much time he missed,” Vogel said ahead of the 105-90 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Everything that’s 50-50 whether to be in or out thus far this year has been, ‘I’m playing unless I absolutely can’t play.’ He’s not happy with how much time he missed last year, so if he can play without major limitations, he’s going to be in there.

“In terms of the other night, I really leave those decisions up to the medical team and the player whether they can go or not.”

Davis’ status for the clash with Portland was questionable due to the thumb sprain he suffered in Thursday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Eventually, the eight-time All-Star made the starting line-up for the Blazers game.

However, Davis stayed on the floor for just seven minutes, dealing with a stomach bug.

Vogel: Davis threw up before Portland clash

After the Lakers fell to the Blazers, Vogel said that Davis had thrown up before the game in Portland. That didn’t deter the forward from trying to play that night in spite of his upset stomach, the coach added.

“He still wanted to give it a go, but by the time tipoff came around, he had already thrown up four times,” Vogel said. “He wanted to try to just see if getting out on the floor would change it, but wasn’t able to go.”

