Lakers News: Frank Vogel Views Having Veterans That Have Yet To Win Championship As Positive

After a disappointing 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers made sure to rebuild the roster and in the process of doing so added several high-level veterans to supplement LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Players like Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan all found their way to Los Angeles and each has a specific skill set that should be able to complement the trio of stars. Aside from them, the Lakers also brought back players like Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Rajon Rondo, who have previously won championships with the franchise.

The mix of champions and ring chasers is sure to keep the competition and effort levels high throughout the season and in an appearance on the Spectrum SportsNet’s “LakeShow” podcast with Allie Clifton and Chris McGee, head coach Frank Vogel believes that dynamic is going to help the team:

“I think it’s huge, I really do. And that’s one of the things I really love about this year’s Lakers team is we have that balance. That balance of guys that have won it and guys that have had great careers that haven’t won it. I think all of one or the other leaves you vulnerable in some ways but to have both and have that balance is something that’s gonna benefit us.”

During free agency, it seemed that the front office was intent on bringing in players who have experience as role players on championship-level teams and it is hard to argue against Vogel that it will be anything but beneficial. After players have won a championship, it would be easy for them to let up and not put in the same amount of work or effort, but having players who are still chasing their first should keep them engaged.

The age factor has constantly come up when discussing the Lakers title chances, but Vogel also believes they are just as dangerous as any other contender in the league. If each player is in lockstep throughout the year, it is hard not to like the Purple and Gold’s chances.

Frank Vogel reveals Rajon Rondo will not play as much

The Lakers have 13 players currently on the roster and all of them have a case for minutes. One player who may get squeezed is Rondo as Los Angeles has plenty of guards, and Vogel revealed that the veteran might not play as much, instead serving as a leader from the bench a la Jared Dudley.

