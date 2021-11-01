Lakers News: Frank Vogel Wants NBA To Take A Look At ‘Euro Foul’ Rules

The NBA has made several changes to its rulebook over the last few years with changes applying to both the league’s structure as well as basketball and non-basketball moves.

Most recently, the Association took on the “unnatural” shooting motions that many skilled players used to draw fouls by initiating contact with a covering opponent, most notably while performing a jump shot.

Earlier, the NBA extended the inclusion of the Play-In Tournament for the 2021-22 season. The postseason win-or-go-home battle for the last seed in each conference debuted in the Orlando bubble due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Intentional fouls to stop a fast break could be next on the league’s agenda. Cases of the so-called “Euro Foul” mushroomed across the league in the first couple of weeks of the current season. Head coach Frank Vogel said he noticed a growth in usage of the Euro Foul this year.

Vogel added he would like to see the NBA take a look at the rules surrounding the play, via Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell:

Frank Vogel said the Euro Foul (players intentionally taking a foul to stop a fast break) does seem to be growing. He thinks it’s something that the league should take a look at, as it cuts down on exciting/entertaining basketball plays. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 1, 2021

In most circumstances, the Euro Foul is ruled as a common foul in the NBA. Interestingly, FIBA has already taken care of the disruptive play.

In European leagues, game officials punish the defensive side committing a Euro Foul by rewarding the attacking team with two free throws and possession of the ball.

The NBA has a similar “clear path foul” that rewards the same thing, but that is only called when the player being fouled is ahead of all of the defending players.

Mid-season NBA tournaments probable in the future

In the lead-up to the 2021-22 season, the NBA reportedly discussed a future introduction of another mini-competition, similar to the infamous Play-In Tournament.

Unlike the play-in games, the new tournament would take place in the middle of the season. Although the structure of the extra in-season competition remains unknown, it is rumored the winning side would be rewarded with $1 million per player in prize money.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!