Lakers News: Frank Vogel Calls LeBron James ‘Greatest Player’ Of ‘Basketball Universe’

LeBron James, in his 17th NBA season, led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship in franchise history.

It was also James’ fourth ring and fourth Finals MVP, becoming the only player in NBA history to win the individual award with three separate teams. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been more than complementary of James all season, and it didn’t stop after L.A. clinched the title.

Vogel has spent a majority of the 2019-20 season vouching for his two superstars — James and Anthony Davis — to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. Not only does Vogel believe that James was the best player in the league this season, he puts his greatness on a level that no other player can reach.

“He’s the greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen, and if you think you know, you don’t know,” Vogel said. “Until you’re around him every day, you’re coaching him, you’re seeing his mind, you’re seeing his adjustments, seeing the way he leads the group. You think you know, you don’t know.”

When asked what specific moments made him feel that way, Vogel said that it’s beyond one instance. “That’s tough to say. It literally happened every day. Every day we’re in film and we’re talking about our team,” he noted.

“Every day I talk to him before practice or before a game, this is what I’m feeling about the team, this is the direction I think we can go, I think we can move the needle some in this direction.

“Decisiveness is an incredible quality to have, and to have his mind and be able to use him as a resource to, partner with him, the things I’m seeing on tape, believing in, with his mind, to collaborate with the decisions on how to move forward with our group. I don’t know if there’s one or two instances that you can point to.

“But just every damn day in film, he’s leading the charge with getting our team better. I don’t think people can undervalue that.”

When it comes to James’ greatness, there’s not much left to say. Every season James continues to prove why he should be considered the greatest player of all-time. And while it’s difficult to succinctly understand why in just a few sentences, Vogel did an excellent good job of it.

Vogel enjoyed coaching LeBron

While complimenting James on his greatness, Vogel also took some time to show his appreciation to the Lakers superstar for how great of an experience it was to coach him in their first season together.

“It’s just been a remarkable experience coaching him and seeing him take this group that was not in the playoffs last year, the roster was put together overnight, and just taking a group and leading us to the promised land, so they say,” Vogel said.

“He was terrific the entire season leading us, and I can’t say enough about him.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!