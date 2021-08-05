Lakers News: Free Agency Target Danny Green Re-Signs With 76ers

After adding Russell Westbrook via trade, as well as struggling from 3-point range over the past couple of seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers front office has made a concerted effort to find help in the shooting department. Despite the additions already made, many of whom were former Lakers, there was reportedly another who was in their crosshairs in veteran wing Danny Green.

Green, of course, was part of the 2020 championship team and is still regarded as one of the most reliable 3-and-D wings in the NBA. Though his shooting with the Lakers was inconsistent at best, he was still very good defensively for the team and bounced back last season in Philadelphia, knocking down 40.5% from deep.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, this is one return that won’t be happening as according to Harrison Sanford of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Green has agreed to stay with the 76ers on a two-year deal:

UFA Danny Green (@DGreen_14 ) has agreed to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a 2-year/$20M deal. Green shot 40% from 3 this season on 6.3 attempts. Green had 1.3 SPG (t-career best) and 0.8 BPG after playing in 69 of 72 regular season games. — Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) August 5, 2021

The Lakers traded Green away last offseason, along with a first-round pick, to acquire point guard Dennis Schroder. That arrangement didn’t work out the way the franchise had hoped as Schroder now looks likely to head elsewhere this summer. But the Lakers were undoubtedly interested in reuniting with the wing who played a big role in their championship just one season ago.

Even if his shooting can be streaky, Green’s defense would have been a welcome addition to a Lakers team that lost their three best perimeter defenders in Schroder, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The additions of Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, and Kendrick Nunn could help in that regard, but a team can never have enough reliable outside defenders in this NBA.

As it stands, the Lakers still have three open roster spots and will look at different options for how to fill those positions.

Lakers waive wing Alfonzo McKinnie

The reason the Lakers now have an extra roster spot open is because they agreed to waive wing Alfonzo McKinnie, who was on a non-guaranteed contract. Though he didn’t get consistent minutes last season, McKinnie did provide some solid play when given the opportunity.

As a potential 3-and-D wing who has playoff experience, McKinnie should be able to land a deal with another team as the Lakers explore other possibilities to improve their roster.

