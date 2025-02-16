Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Elected Vice President Of NBPA Executive Committee

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Gabe Vincent in the summer of 2023, they were hoping he would provide a steady guard presence off the bench and fill the void left by not re-signing Dennis Schroder.

Unfortunately, Vincent did not produce much in the first of his three-year contract with the Lakers as he missed a majority of the 2023-24 season due to knee surgery. Vincent returned just before the playoffs but clearly did not look like the version of himself that was giving the Miami Heat good minutes during an NBA Finals runs the year before.

After a full offseason to get healthy though, Vincent has returned to form during the 2024-25 season and has been playing his best basketball in recent weeks.

Vincent has shown to not only be a quality player on the court, but a great addition to the locker room and community as a whole. It appears Vincent is even involved with the National Basketball Players Association as he and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks were voted in as Vice-Presidents alongside Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and Lakers guard Gabe Vincent have been elected by the National Basketball Players Association’s Board of Player Reps as Vice Presidents on the NBPA Executive Committee. Celtics' Jaylen Brown was also reelected as VP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2025

The NBPA Executive Committee is comprised of nine members: President, First Vice-President, Secretary-Treasurer and six additional Vice-Presidents. The terms of office for the President and First Vice-President are four years while the Secretary-Treasurer and Vice-Presidents serve three year terms.

C.J. McCollum is currently the President while his First Vice-President is Malcolm Brogdon and his Secretary-Treasurer is Mason Plumlee. Of the six additional Vice-Presidents, Jaren Jackson Jr., Donovan Mitchell and Garrett Temple are in the middle of their terms while Brown was reelected. That makes Towns and Vincent the two new additions, beginning three-year terms on the NBPA EC.

Every team also has a player representative, and for the Lakers that is Austin Reaves.

