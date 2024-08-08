Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Feeling Healthy Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers had a strong roster on paper for the 2023-24 season, but unfortunately they didn’t get many opportunities to see it in action as several players were hurt throughout the year.

Gabe Vincent was the team’s key free agent signing last summer and he was expected to fill the backup point guard role behind D’Angelo Russell. Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million deal after helping the Miami Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals but his first year in Los Angeles was marred by a knee injury that cost him most of the season.

Vincent returned later in the regular season and appeared briefly in the playoffs, but he didn’t resemble the player the team hoped they were getting when they signed him. The guard showed some life on defense, but offensively he was largely a negative.

Vincent discussed how tough it was for him to get hurt early on but acknowledged that he’s feeling healthy now, via FOX40 News:

“Oh no, that was never a thought for me,” Vincent said. “It was very unfortunate, it was a frustrating year trying to battle through that and obviously having to give in eventually and have surgery and then return at the tail end of the year. But definitely had some time this offseason to get healthy and looking forward to the year.”

As far as what contributed to the injury to his knee, Vincent chalked it up to playing over the years:

“Just some old wear and tear in the knees. Just clean up, nothing too crazy.”

Vincent also touched upon the obstacles he faced trying to adapt to a new team and head coach while rehabbing:

“I think we just had a lot of movement going on. With the new coaching staff now and obviously me coming to a new team, I was trying just to get my feet under me. But unfortunately with the injury that set me back quite a bit which made things a little difficult. But we have a new staff now and I’m feeling healthy, so we’re looking forward to the year.”

If Vincent is truly healthy, he should be in line for solid minutes. Anthony Davis called Vincent a key player for the Lakers, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can stay on the floor.

JJ Redick says Jarred Vanderbilt will be a big part of what Lakers do

Like Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt also struggled to stay healthy though head coach JJ Redick said he’ll be a big part of what the Lakers will do during the 2024-25 season.

