Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Looking Forward To Playing With LeBron James & Anthony Davis

In terms of new additions, the biggest move the Los Angeles Lakers made in free agency was the signing of former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent. After going undrafted in 2019, Vincent eventually caught on with Miami and slowly carved out a role for himself, eventually becoming a starter and one of the Heat’s most important players in their run to the NBA Finals last season.

The Lakers added Vincent as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $33 million contract. His toughness, defense and ability to knock down timely shots on big stages make him an ideal addition around the Lakers’ superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Vincent believes he is an ideal fit as well, though he admittedly hasn’t given a ton of thought to how he will play next to LeBron and Davis. Instead he is simply focused on making an impact on the Lakers in any way he can, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“A little bit of thought, but not too much. Obviously it’s one of the first thing people say when you say the Lakers. What you’re about to step into and who you’re playing with. I’m looking forward to it obviously, two great players, Bron being a legend of this game, and looking forward to just having my mark on this team. “I think I can do a number of things, I’ve showed that being in Miami, wearing multiple hats throughout a year. So just coming in here finding the best way I can impact this team. Being myself, being a defender, being able to knock down shots and I’m just trying to create plays for others.”

Vincent really showed his worth in the Heat’s playoff run, averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists while knocking down 37.8% from 3-point range. Vincent scored at least 20 points once in each series and had eight games in which he made at least four 3-pointers.

Being undrafted and coming from the Heat, there is no doubt that Vincent has the ideal mindset to do whatever it takes to win. After coming so close in the last two seasons, he will be even more motivated to finally reach that championship goal with the Lakers.

Gabe Vincent explains why he signed with the Lakers

Vincent surely had a number of suitors in free agency following his impressive postseason performance. But in the end, he chose to join the Lakers and explained why.

The new Lakers guard felt that this roster has everything with how it has been built in terms of size, playmakers, shooters and everything else a team needs to be successful. Vincent added that he believes his versatility will help him impact winning.

