Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Never Loses Confidence In Jump Shot

Gabe Vincent’s first year with the Los Angeles Lakers was a difficult one as he was limited to just a handful of games due to knee injuries, never being able to find his rhythm.

After missing so much time, Vincent understandably started off this season slow as well. He has finally begun to come on in recent weeks though as in Vincent’s last 12 games, he is shooting 43.2% from 3-point range on 3.7 attempts.

With the team trading D’Angelo Russell, Vincent has needed to take on more of a scoring role and he has answered the bell. He had one of his best games against his former team on Wednesday night as the Lakers came back to beat the Miami Heat at home to snap a three-game losing streak.

Vincent finished with 14 points and four assists on 6-of-9 shooting off the bench and afterwards he discussed why his confidence in his jump shot never wavers.

“I think there’s a lot of noise around this game. I think there’s a lot of noise around this organization within this league. But I don’t think there’s anything I’ve done more in my life than shoot a basketball. So that’s gonna be the last thing I lose confidence on,” Vincent said.

“I’ve taken thousands and thousands of shots over the course of my career and I know I’m a good shooter. I know I’m capable of shooting the ball, I’ve made big shots in big games. I’ve missed shots too, that’s how the game goes. But the confidence itself never really wavers.”

The Lakers are still scouring the trade market to find another scoring and playmaking guard but if Vincent can play at this level consistently then there may not be as much of a need for that, allowing the front office to focus on other needs.

Gabe Vincent: Huge for Lakers to get back in win column

The Lakers went into their game against the Heat having lost three straight with two postponed games mixed in there. It had been a while since they felt the taste of a win, which added some significance according to Gabe Vincent.

“Huge. We had an extended amount of time off, it was like 12 days I think since we won a game and we only played like two games in that time. That’s like college where you have a game a week or two games a week. So very different for us, we’re used to playing every other day. That feeling of winning is everything. It’s kind of like a drug so to get that feeling back was great for our group,” Vincent said.

