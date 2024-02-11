Lakers News: Garry Vitti Recalls Kobe Bryant Taking Shot At Paul Pierce After Tearing Achilles

It seems as if every person who played with or against Kobe Bryant has some kind of legendary story. Few would have as many as former Los Angeles Lakers head trainer Gary Vitti, who was with the franchise for 32 years through Kobe’s retirement in 2016.

One of the most memorable moments of Kobe’s career was the night he tore his Achilles in a late-season game against the Golden State Warriors in 2013. He famously sat on the court after the injury occurred before walking to the bench, and then walking back from the bench to the court and calmly knocking down two free throws the Lakers needed at the time before slowly walking back off the court.

While everyone knows the story and has seen the clip, Vitti recently revealed a bit more of the conversation that went on between himself and Bryant in that moment. In an interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Vitti revealed all of the ways Kobe tried to stay in the game, and a shot at a hated Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce in the locker room after:

“Probably his Achilles [vs Golden State on April 12, 2013]. I went out there and had a couple of words. It was fairly obvious that he ruptured his Achilles. He literally told me on the court that he reached back and tried to pull it back down. To this day, I don’t even understand what that means. It’s not like it rolls up your leg. Maybe it felt that way to him. I said, ‘It doesn’t work that way.’ Kobe then said, ‘Yeah, I figured that out. I tried to walk on my heel and see if I can play that way.’ Nobody has ever said that to me, either. Here’s a guy that knows he ruptured his Achilles, but he’s trying to figure out how he can stay on the court. He said, ‘Can we go in the back and tape it up, and I’ll finish the game?’ And I said, ‘No, it doesn’t work that way, either.’” “Then I explained to him about the free-throw situation. ‘I’ll let you shoot the free throws. You already ruptured your Achilles. You’re not going to rupture the other one just standing there shooting a free throw. It’s up to you. Shoot them. Otherwise, [Warriors coach] Mark Jackson will pick our worst shooter.’ He said, ‘I’m shooting them; I’m shooting them!’ I said, ‘Okay, no problem. Make or miss, we’re going to foul and get you out of the game and bring you back to the trainer’s room.’ Before I knew it, he walked all the way to our bench. I was talking to the official and Mark Jackson to tell them what the plan was. He was already on his way. He walked the length of the court practically. Then he walked back to shoot the free throws. Then he walked all the way back to the locker room. I asked him if he wanted a chair. He looked down at me and said, ‘F— Paul Pierce!’ You remember in 2008 when Paul Pierce went off on a wheelchair, came back and then kicked our ass. That’s pretty impressive stuff. He lost his mind in the trainer’s room and was throwing Gatorade bottles. But before he left that room, he already started his path back. He wanted surgery the following morning. Then he started his process to come back. He did it under eight months, which was pretty fast-tracked even for him.”

Kobe trying to figure out any way he could stay on the court isn’t a surprise in any way, but the shot at Pierce is a pretty hilarious anecdote. He absolutely hated the Celtics and that moment from Pierce in the 2008 NBA Finals is one that bothered the Lakers to no end. Even after defeating the Celtics in 2010, Kobe still hated that moment.

There will simply never be anyone like Kobe Bryant again. He was built different than anyone before or after and that will never change.

Lakers legend Jerry West reflects on the respect Kobe Bryant had from everyone

Someone else extremely close with Kobe Bryant was Jerry West, who has said Kobe was like a son to him. The former Lakers general and close confidant of Bryant recently reflected on the legend.

West noted that Kobe would have been just as successful off the court as he was on it because he embodied everything that was good in an athlete. He also added how important it was that he had the respect of all his peers and how it is one of the greatest compliments an athlete can receive.

