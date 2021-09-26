Lakers News: Gary Vitti Calls LeBron James An ‘Enigma’

When it comes to discourse involving Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, it is often met with debate and arguing given that it normally devolves into a GOAT discussion.

The GOAT debate is a touchy topic among NBA fans as there is no set of agreed-upon criteria and people tend to stick to their opinion regardless of any facts or evidence. NBA legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate will never settled and he is absolutely correct because of the variables involved.

As far as the Lakers franchise goes, it has been fortunate enough to see several greats don the Purple and Gold. Former Lakers head athletic trainer Gary Vitti has seen his fair share of stars during his team in the league, but after seeing James up close, he believes he is completely different from players like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson or Kobe Bryant, via Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports:

LeBron James is compared to MJ, Magic, Kobe! Ex-Laker trainer Gary Vitti says: “He doesn’t remind me of either one I think he is an enigma. “I find him to be more of a bigger version of Oscar Robertson. “Plays the game the way it’s suppose to be played.” – Via Scoop B Radio pic.twitter.com/dubIZkqP8x — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 18, 2021

From a basketball standpoint, Vitti has a point in that James’s on-court play is closer to that of Oscar Robertson, who was known for routinely filling out the stat sheet. However, unlike Robertson, James is an athletic marvel who has somehow managed to stave off Father Time and remain one of the best players in the league today.

Jordan, Johnson and Bryant were all well-known as ruthless competitors who did everything they could to win, while James has constantly been knocked for his lack of killer instinct. However. the 36-year-old continues to win at the highest levels of basketball and the longevity of his career is what makes him so unique.

Cade Cunningham believes LeBron James is the GOAT

While NBA fans will always argue about who the basketball GOAT is, younger stars in the making like Cade Cunningham have a simple approach to the question. Earlier this offseason, Cunningham revealed he believes James is the GOAT because the star is the best he has seen with his own eyes, which would make sense for someone born in the 2000s.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!