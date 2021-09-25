Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes LeBron James Is Still Best Player In World

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to redeem themselves and came out with the 2021 NBA Championship after beating the Phoenix Suns in a thrilling series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to shake off a knee injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals and put on an all-time Finals performance when he scored 50 points to go along with 14 rebounds and five blocks in the final game. For his efforts, Antetokounmpo was awarded the Finals MVP award and ended Milwaukee’s 50-year championship drought, while earning praise and congratulations from players around the league like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

With the 2021-22 season right around the corner, the media and analysts have already begun debating who the best player in the NBA is. Antetokounmpo certainly has a claim to that title as the reigning champion, but the “Greek Freak” still believes James is at the top, via Harris Stavrou of SPORT24:

Giannis with the quote of the year: "I like being a hunter. I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you, i am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time Greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world". — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) September 24, 2021

There certainly is mutual respect between Antetokounmpo and James as the two have had some exciting and competitive battles in recent years, and the former’s comments just go to show how high he regards the latter.

Even though James is entering Year 19 of his storied career, he remains elite because of his ability to dominate each game on a possession level. There are only a handful of individuals in NBA history who have been able to do that and there is an argument to be made that James is the best of the bunch.

James will surely be looking to prove his and the team’s detractors wrong during the year, especially because of how many jokes have been made at their expense. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks may not find it very easy to repeat as champions, especially if James and the Lakers are locked in.

LeBron James slimmed down over offseason

James is widely regarded as one of the most meticulous players in the league because of how he takes care of his body. It looks like the four-time champion made it a point to come into training camp in shape as Rob Pelinka revealed he slimmed down this summer.

Even at age 36, James seems to be in as good of shape as ever as he looks to prove his doubters wrong this season.

