Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Names Six Best Players In NBA History

While the NBA remains in hiatus due to the coronavirus, social media has been a way for a number of players to stay busy and tuned in with the fans with no games happening.

LeBron James has been on Instagram Live a number of times and recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined in on it.

Antetokounmpo already went viral once during this hiatus, reacting to his girlfriend saying that she grew up a Lakers fan. Meanwhile, James had some highlights like saying he wanted to be a Laker for life and what it would be like to play without fans.

Now, Antetokounmpo gave his two cents as to who he feels are the six greatest players of all time, putting five Lakers players on his list, according to HandlesNBATV:

Giannis shares who he thinks the best players in NBA history are 👀 (via @giannis_an34/IG)

There’s nothing particularly out of the ordinary about Antetokounmpo’s list with the only questionable decision being to include Shaquille O’Neal over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, he qualifies it by saying he could go a number of ways with the fifth spot.

His solid top-four is agreed upon by many: James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson. These four have represented the last 40 years of NBA basketball, so it’s unsurprising that they would comprise his greatest players list.

The NBA is really in need of players right now to keep discussions about the sport alive and well and a number of players really have stepped up to the plate to provide content for fans.

It may be a little while before fans actually see games getting played again so in the meantime, having these seemingly meaningless discussions about the greatest players of all time is hugely helpful in passing the time. Hopefully, game play can return before these discussions run their course.