Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says It Was ‘Crazy’ Seeing LeBron James At Game 5 Of NBA Finals

Even though LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated out of the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns have still been able to give the fans a thrilling NBA Finals.

Despite going down 0-2, the Bucks have battled back to take a 3-2 series lead and now sit on the cusp of winning their first NBA Championship since 1971. Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken his game to a new level, physically asserting his dominance over the Suns as he has embraced his role as a rim roller and deep post threat.

In Milwaukee’s Game 5 victory, James was actually in attendance as he was there to support his close friend Chris Paul. Antetokounmpo later talked about seeing James at the game and revealed he has seen the Lakers star’s recent film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” via NBA TV:

“Crazy. First time he was in the Finals was 2007, I wasn’t playing basketball. That’s crazy to think about. I noticed LeBron James, he was sitting right across our bench. I didn’t have the chance to engage with him, and I wouldn’t engage with him. That’s not something I do. It doesn’t matter who…might be my mother I even see but I don’t engage while I’m playing I just try to focus as much as possible. But this is crazy, this is crazy story. This is not a promo, but the night before I was watching Space Jam on HBO. So, I was watching Space Jam and there he goes on the courtside seating. But of course I wasn’t able to engage with him in anyway.”

Anytime James is present he will surely draw the eyes of anyone else in the building, so it is no surprise that Antetokounmpo took notice of him on the road. While some people might think it is noteworthy that the two superstars did not engage with each other, it really just speaks to Antetokounmpo’s focus on leading his team to a title.

However, Antetokounmpo also showed why he is beloved among the NBA fanbase as he joked about watching Space Jam prior to a pivotal Game 5. Space Jam will be the talk around the basketball world for a bit, but these NBA Finals are shaping up to be more exciting than fans could have hoped for.

James celebrates Space Jam topping the charts opening weekend

James is as successful off the court as he is on it and the recent release of “Space Jam” topped the box office charts during its opening weekend. James had fun celebrating the film’s success by taking a jab at people who said it would not do well.

