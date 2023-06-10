Lakers News: Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. Shares What He Learned From Guarding Anthony Davis

One of the most important matchups in the Los Angeles Lakers’ first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies was the battle of the big men as Lakers’ superstar Anthony Davis squared off with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

While each player had their moments throughout the series, it was ultimately Davis showing he was at another level than his younger Grizzlies counterpart. Davis dominated on both ends of the floor as the Lakers took out the Grizzlies in six games.

But at just 23 years old there is still plenty of room for growth for Jackson and a lot he can learn from these experiences. Jackson recently appeared on Podcast P with Paul George and spoke on the things he learned from facing off with the Lakers’ star big man this postseason:

“I definitely learned that tendencies is everything, especially when you’re going over scouts, you just gotta be very aware because a guy like him, he’s gonna score. You gotta make it hard, you gotta do your work early, cut off that left hand. You know how he is, he’s going to his left, now he’s body bump, midrange, pull-up, midrange, catch-and-shoots, 3-ball every now and then. Great player, so just like every possession does matter with him. You get him going, then he’s in his rhythm, his mindset changes, he’s more in attack mode. You just wanna…make it hard for him at every turn. But he went crazy.”

It is one thing to face players in the regular season as it is just one time and then you move on to the next game. But when you face the same player over and over in the playoffs it becomes an entirely different game completely and Jackson is still learning that. But Davis is one of the most talented players in the NBA and he and the Lakers were on a mission this postseason.

Every player and team goes through their trials in the playoffs and for Jackson there is no shame in coming up short against Davis and the Lakers. Now it will simply be a matter of him learning from this experience and applying to next season so he can be even better going forward.

Anthony Davis still believes he and LeBron James can lead Lakers to a championship

For Davis himself, he remains focused on trying to bring the Lakers another championship and he still believes he and LeBron James are capable of doing just that.

“We don’t know what team we have next year,” Davis said. “But whatever it is, whoever we have coming to training camp with the mindset of building that chemistry, building that foundation, me and LeBron setting the tone, trying to get back here and further. I think we are more than capable of doing so. We’ve just got to do it.”

Davis would add that he still has to be better and more consistent to help LeBron out, but still feels the Lakers’ championship window is open.

