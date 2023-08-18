Lakers News: Growing Concerns There Won’t Be Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘Winning Time’

The Los Angeles Lakers have a rich history of winning but also their fair share of dramatic periods, making them Hollywood’s dream to portray.

There are numerous projects that have looked at the Lakers through the years, with HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ being one of the most recent ones to hit people’s televisions. The second season of the HBO show premiered earlier this month, picking up right where it left off in season one where Los Angeles captured the 1980 NBA Championship over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Season 2 explores the Lakers trying to defend the title as well as features the historic rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. This is the period that both superstars began to build their legendary legacies, revitalizing the NBA and its popularity among sports fans.

While this makes for an exciting watch for Lakers fans, it appears that there are growing concerns that there won’t be a season 3, via ‘Showtime’ author and ‘Winning Time’ writer Jeff Pearlman:

And, to be blunt, I'm worried there won't be a season three. And it's not about me. I'm fine. It's about a cast of amazing young actors who live this. So, seriously, tell your friends to support "Winning Time" and show @hbo you want it to continue. Peace. #winningtime https://t.co/1KD2uKOY16 — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) August 16, 2023

Despite the reception of season 2 being favorable, the ongoing writer’s strike coupled with viewership numbers coming down seems to have ‘Winning Time’s future in peril. ‘Winning Time’ has received its fair share of criticism from people associated with the organization and the league itself, but still has enough enjoyable moments to make it worth a watch.

Season 2 will run through the 1984 season where the Lakers and Celtics first meet in the NBA Finals during that decade. A potential Season 3 would presumably look at the rest of the 1980s and the other Los Angeles-Boston Finals matches, but it remains to be seen if HBO will move forward with the project.

Jeanie Buss watches ‘Winning Time’ because she misses Jerry Buss

The Buss family is featured prominently in ‘Winning Time’ as it takes a deeper dive into Dr. Jerry Buss’ early days of ownership. Aside from Jerry, the show also focuses on Jeanie Buss’ rise within the organization and how she grew into her current role as the team’s controlling governor.

Jeanie has spoken previously about ‘Winning Time’s’ portrayal of prominent Lakers figures, but admitted she watches it because she misses her dad and John C. Reilly has done a good job portraying him.

