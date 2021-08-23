Lakers News: Hawks Hire Nick Van Exel As Assistant Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers boast an extensive history of showcasing some of the most exciting talents in NBA history. There is no question that one of the most dynamic players ever to wear the Purple and Gold was Nick Van Exel.

Nick ‘The Quick’ was easily one of the most exciting point guards of his generation. He spent the bulk of his career with the Lakers and Denver Nuggets before making a successful transition to coaching.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Van Exel is now the latest and final addition to Nate McMillan’s staff in Atlanta:

The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Nick Van Exel as an assistant coach, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2021

Van Exel replaced Marlon Garnett, who recently accepted a job to join the Charlotte Hornets following three seasons with the Hawks.

Van Exel’s first NBA coaching experience actually started in Atlanta when he was brought on as a player development instructor back in 2010. He has since coached for three other NBA and G League teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Texas Legends, which is the affiliate for the Dallas Mavericks.

The one-time All-Star now finds himself back where it all started for a talented, young Hawks team that took the league by surprise after making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

Van Exel’s experience as a flashy player back in his day could pay some dividends for Trae Young, who has managed to establish himself as an exciting player in his own right.

Miles Simon in talks to become G League coach

The Lakers underwent some significant changes to their coaching staff from top to bottom this offseason. Not only did they part ways with both Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins, but they also opted to move on from Coby Karl as the head coach for their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Miles Simon has since emerged as the top candidate to take over the vacancy left by Karl. He is currently the longest-tenured coach in the organization after arriving with Luke Walton in 2017, and his experience coaching the Summer League team has certainly helped his cause.